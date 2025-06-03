WhatsApp set to break free from phone numbers with upcoming username feature

WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce usernames, a long-awaited feature that could fundamentally change how users connect on the platform. Still under development, this new functionality will allow people to chat without sharing their phone numbers, offering a layer of anonymity that brings WhatsApp closer to rivals like Telegram and Signal.

The feature, first spotted by WABetaInfo in the latest iOS beta build, will enable users to create unique alphanumeric handles, marking a significant shift from WhatsApp's phone-number-centric model. The backend code reveals a fully fleshed-out interface in development, with username validation rules and user experience features like a confetti celebration when your chosen handle is accepted already in place.

What’s allowed in a WhatsApp username?

- Must include atleast one letter - Can’t begin with "[www](http://www)." to prevent confusion with URLs - Can include lowercase letters (a–z), numbers (0–9), periods (.) and underscores (\_)

This move represents more than just a convenience tweak, it’s a strategic pivot toward enhanced privacy. By decoupling identities from phone numbers, WhatsApp will give users more control over their personal information, especially useful in scenarios like large group chats, online marketplaces or brief one-off interactions.

When this feature rolls out, users who don’t have your number will see your username instead, helping minimize unwanted contact and data exposure. While usernames will be editable, any change will trigger a system-generated alert in ongoing chats, preserving transparency.

WhatsApp’s web version is also in line for an upgrade that will allow users to search and check username availability, further streamlining the onboarding and user discovery process. While there’s no official launch date, the presence of username infrastructure in beta signals that a public rollout could be close.