comScore            

      Brand Makers

      Pearson India’s Deepak Mehrotra to join Byju’s Aakash as CEO

      Previously, Deepak Mehrotra was the managing director of Pearson India.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 8, 2024 11:18 AM
      Pearson India’s Deepak Mehrotra to join Byju’s Aakash as CEO
      As the former MD at Pearson India, Deepak Mehrotra was responsible for managing Pearson's education portfolio in India. He focused on boosting growth across three verticals - school, higher education, and vocational - with an increased focus on digital tools to improve learner outcomes.

      Deepak Mehrotra, who was the former managing director of Pearson India, as reported by Moneycontrol, will join Byju’s test prep firm Aakash as chief executive officer.

      Mehrotra is joining during a period when Byju’s is unable to afford salaries and regular operations, added the Moneycontrol report. The other issues that Byju’s is facing include troubles with its stakeholders, including its board, auditors, investors, employees and government institutions like Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Enforcement Directorate, added the Moneycontrol report.

      As the former MD at Pearson India, he was responsible for managing Pearson's education portfolio in India. He focused on boosting growth across three verticals - school, higher education, and vocational - with an increased focus on digital tools to improve learner outcomes.

      Mehrotra began his career at Asian Paints as regional sales manager, and went on to work across Coca-Cola India, Bharti Airtel Limited, and Micromax Informatics.

      As the regional vice president at Coca-Cola India, he was responsible for Coca-Cola Company-owned bottling operations in South Region and Maldives as a profit center head(last turnover handled Rs.740cr). He managed external affairs in the South during the pesticide controversy.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 8, 2024 11:18 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      DTDC Express promotes Abhishek Chakraborty to the CEO position

      DTDC Express promotes Abhishek Chakraborty to the CEO position

      Brand Makers

      Airtel’s VP of media Archana Aggarwal quits the telco

      Airtel’s VP of media Archana Aggarwal quits the telco

      Brand Makers

      Unilever's Kartik Chandrasekhar joins Kellanova as Chief Commercial Officer for global markets including Asia and Africa

      Unilever's Kartik Chandrasekhar joins Kellanova as Chief Commercial Officer for global markets including Asia and Africa

      Brand Makers

      ZEE's restructuring, layoffs, strategic focus; Punit Goenka charts a new course after Sony-merger collapse

      ZEE's restructuring, layoffs, strategic focus; Punit Goenka charts a new course after Sony-merger collapse

      Brand Makers

      Gangu Ramsay, one of the seven Ramsay Brothers passes away at 83

      Gangu Ramsay, one of the seven Ramsay Brothers passes away at 83

      Brand Makers

      BharatPe restructures its leadership team

      BharatPe restructures its leadership team

      Brand Makers

      Landmark Group's Lifestyle appoints Ritesh Mishra as deputy CEO

      Landmark Group's Lifestyle appoints Ritesh Mishra as deputy CEO

      Brand Makers

      Rahul Sinha joins Zee News as managing editor

      Rahul Sinha joins Zee News as managing editor