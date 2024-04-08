Pearson India’s Deepak Mehrotra to join Byju’s Aakash as CEO

Deepak Mehrotra, who was the former managing director of Pearson India, as reported by Moneycontrol, will join Byju’s test prep firm Aakash as chief executive officer.

Mehrotra is joining during a period when Byju’s is unable to afford salaries and regular operations, added the Moneycontrol report. The other issues that Byju’s is facing include troubles with its stakeholders, including its board, auditors, investors, employees and government institutions like Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Enforcement Directorate, added the Moneycontrol report.

As the former MD at Pearson India, he was responsible for managing Pearson's education portfolio in India. He focused on boosting growth across three verticals - school, higher education, and vocational - with an increased focus on digital tools to improve learner outcomes.

Mehrotra began his career at Asian Paints as regional sales manager, and went on to work across Coca-Cola India, Bharti Airtel Limited, and Micromax Informatics.