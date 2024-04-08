The Coca-Cola Company elevates Kaustubh Jha as global cricket lead

Kaustubh Jha has been elevated to the position of global cricket lead at Coca-Cola Company.
Jha began his career as a consultant (media and advertising) at WWF - India. Then, he went on to work across Lodestar Universal, MTV India and ESPN.
At ESPN, Jha managed the re-entry of the ESPN brand in the broadcast business in India and launched SONY ESPN in collaboration with Sony Pictures Network. He launched the only multi sports destination in India – ESPN.in.
He co-developed and marketed content for ESPN’s digital platform ESPNcricinfo and ESPN.in - including live studio content for the online streaming of EURO 16, Australia Open etc. He launched ESPN Films - the critically-acclaimed, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series of documentaries in India. Jha facilitated brand tie-ups with Facebook, Google, YouTube, Red Bull etc.