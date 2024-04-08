comScore            

      Brand Makers

      The Coca-Cola Company elevates Kaustubh Jha as global cricket lead

      Kaustubh Jha began his career as a consultant (media and advertising) at WWF - India. Then, he went on to work across Lodestar Universal, MTV India and ESPN.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 8, 2024 11:01 AM
      The Coca-Cola Company elevates Kaustubh Jha as global cricket lead
      At ESPN, Kaustubh Jha managed the re-entry of the ESPN brand in the broadcast business in India and launched SONY ESPN in collaboration with Sony Pictures Network. He launched the only multi sports destination in India – ESPN.in.

      Kaustubh Jha has been elevated to the position of global cricket lead at Coca-Cola Company.

      Jha began his career as a consultant (media and advertising) at WWF - India. Then, he went on to work across Lodestar Universal, MTV India and ESPN.

      At ESPN, Jha managed the re-entry of the ESPN brand in the broadcast business in India and launched SONY ESPN in collaboration with Sony Pictures Network. He launched the only multi sports destination in India – ESPN.in.

      He co-developed and marketed content for ESPN’s digital platform ESPNcricinfo and ESPN.in - including live studio content for the online streaming of EURO 16, Australia Open etc. He launched ESPN Films - the critically-acclaimed, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series of documentaries in India. Jha facilitated brand tie-ups with Facebook, Google, YouTube, Red Bull etc.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 8, 2024 10:43 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Gangu Ramsay, one of the seven Ramsay Brothers passes away at 83

      Gangu Ramsay, one of the seven Ramsay Brothers passes away at 83

      Brand Makers

      BharatPe restructures its leadership team

      BharatPe restructures its leadership team

      Brand Makers

      Landmark Group's Lifestyle appoints Ritesh Mishra as deputy CEO

      Landmark Group's Lifestyle appoints Ritesh Mishra as deputy CEO

      Brand Makers

      Unacademy’s former CMO Karan Shroff sets up LightFury Games

      Unacademy’s former CMO Karan Shroff sets up LightFury Games

      Brand Makers

      Air India appoints BIA's Jayaraj Shanmugham as head - global airport operations

      Air India appoints BIA's Jayaraj Shanmugham as head - global airport operations

      Brand Makers

      Bandhan Bank's Chandra Shekhar Ghosh to step down

      Bandhan Bank's Chandra Shekhar Ghosh to step down

      Brand Makers

      Pearson India’s Deepak Mehrotra to join Byju’s Aakash as CEO

      Pearson India’s Deepak Mehrotra to join Byju’s Aakash as CEO