            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • pg-plans-to-cut-7000-jobs-in-non-manufacturing-department-over-next-2-years-69036

P&G plans to cut 7,000 jobs in non-manufacturing department over next 2 years

During the quarterly earnings, P&G said that to tackle the tariffs, it would consider "cost-cutting measures, alter product formulations, and raise prices on some items".

By  Storyboard18Jun 5, 2025 5:14 PM
P&G plans to cut 7,000 jobs in non-manufacturing department over next 2 years
P&G plans major restructuring

Multinational consumer goods corporation, Procter & Gamble plans to 15% of its global workforce over the next two years. The FMCG giant has planned to cut 7,000 jobs in non-manufacturing departments, according to a report by Wall Street Journal.

The maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers is grappling with weakening consumer demand and higher costs from tariffs. In April, P&G reported a decline in quarterly sales and lowered its fiscal-year sales forecast.

During the quarterly earnings, the company said that to tackle the tariffs, it would consider "cost-cutting measures, alter product formulations, and raise prices on some items".

However, P&G said the layoffs are not intended to reduce costs but to improve organizational efficiencies. According to WSJ, P&G said, "Job cuts are part of a broader reorganization to create a better work structure, with broader roles and smaller teams".

The FMCG firm has narrowed the number of categories of its daily-use products. Last year it sold its Vidal Sassoon hair care brand in China.

In the past few years, P&G has divested smaller brands in Europe and Latin America as well to streamline its business.


Tags
First Published on Jun 5, 2025 5:14 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Meesho expands personal care portfolio with P&G, HUL, and Himalaya partnerships

Meesho expands personal care portfolio with P&G, HUL, and Himalaya partnerships

Brand Makers

Palo Alto Networks' Chairman & CEO Nikesh Arora joins Uber's Board of Directors

Palo Alto Networks' Chairman & CEO Nikesh Arora joins Uber's Board of Directors

Brand Makers

Sumit Dhingra appointed CEO and Country Director of Bestseller India

Sumit Dhingra appointed CEO and Country Director of Bestseller India

Brand Makers

Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone lead the pack in Candere Hurun's 2025 celebrity investor list

Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone lead the pack in Candere Hurun's 2025 celebrity investor list

Brand Makers

RCB is a masterclass in emotional branding, says Puma's marketing chief

RCB is a masterclass in emotional branding, says Puma's marketing chief

Brand Makers

'Diageo is underleveraging RCB': Suhel Seth on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL win and owner's branding blind-spot

'Diageo is underleveraging RCB': Suhel Seth on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL win and owner's branding blind-spot

Brand Makers

BharatPe Group names Siddhartha Jain as Chief Network Officer

BharatPe Group names Siddhartha Jain as Chief Network Officer