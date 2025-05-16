Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Foods spends Rs 325 crore on marketing, promotional activities in Q4 FY25

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev-owned Patanjali Foods has declared fourth-quarter results for the fiscal year 2025. The seller of edible oil, biscuits, and snacks reported a 74% rise in standalone profit along with a two-fold increase in marketing and promotional activities in fiscal 2025.

The company's profit stood at Rs 358.5 crore for the quarter ended on 31 March 2025. In Q4 FY24, Patanjali Foods's profit was Rs 206 crore. Overall, in full fiscal 2025, the FMCG company's profit jumped to 1,301 crore versus Rs 765 crore in FY24. At a macro level, the demand in the rural markets outpaced the urban markets in Q4FY25, for the fifth straight quarter. Rural India consumer demand grew four times faster than urban India consumer demand.

Patanjali Foods' advertisement and promotional spending in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 325.66 crore and accounted for 3.36% of the revenue from operations. "The Company spent around 3.36% of its Q4FY25 Revenue from Operations on advertising & sales promotions, continuing its aggressive momentum on Advertisement and Sales Promotion spends," Patanjali Foods mentioned in a stock exchange filing.

The company's revenue from the operation of the company clocked at Rs 9692 crore in Q4 FY 25 compared to Rs 8227.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year. In full fiscal, the revenue from operations increased to Rs 34,157 crore--up 7.6% year-on-year.

The Haridwar-based company's total income surged to Rs 9744 crore in Q4 FY25, and in full fiscal 2025 to Rs 34,289 crore.

Patanjali Foods' total EBITDA grew 37% to Rs 2,079 crore in fiscal 2025.

In Q4 FY25, the edible oil segment recorded revenues of Rs 6,764 crore compared to Rs 5,594 crore in Q4 FY24, registering a 21 percent YoY rise. According to the company, the edible oil segment EBITDA crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in FY25, with branded edible oil sales contributing more than 75% of the total edible oil. The biscuits and confectionery recorded a revenue of Rs 426.25 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 1,677.38 crore in FY25. The composite revenue share of FMCG, including Home and Personal Care, stood at 30.61% in Q4 FY25. It added that the export revenues of the company stood at Rs 73.44 crore in Q4FY25. For Q4FY25, Dental Care accounted for Rs 398.14 crore, Skin Care at Rs 178.49 crore, and Home Care contributed Rs 88 crore. The remaining revenues came from Hair Care & other products.

On the FY2026 outlook, Patanjali Foods said, "we expect a gradual recovery in the overall demand scenario, driven primarily by supportive government policies, expectations of better agriculture output due to good monsoon, leading to higher consumer spending".