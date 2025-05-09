Britannia Industries posts 4% rise in profit to Rs 559.13 crore in Q4FY25

Biscuits, breads, and dairy products maker Britannia Industries reported a consolidated 4.19% increase in profit in the 4th quarter of fiscal year 2025.

The food company's Q4 profit in FY25 stood at Rs 559.13 crore compared to Rs 536.61 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Overall, the company registered a profit of Rs 2,177.86 crore in fiscal year 2025.

The revenue from the operation of Britannia Industries in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 4,432.19 crore compared to Rs 4,069.36 crore in Q4 FY24.

The annual FY25 revenue from operations increased by 7% to Rs 17,942.67 crore versus Rs 16,769.27 crore in Q4 FY24.

The company's consolidated sales for the Quarter ended 31st March 2025 stood at Rs 4,376 crore--up 9% year-on-year.

The consolidated sales surged to Rs 17,535 crore, growing at 6% YoY.

Varun Berry, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Britannia, said that despite the challenging operating environment marked by rising commodity prices, changing channel dynamics, and subdued demand across FMCG categories, the company witnessed a high single-digit value growth of 9% in Q4 FY25.

The growth was driven by strategic Pricing actions, a nimble approach in emerging channels, combined with robust cost efficiency initiatives delivering savings of approximately 3% of revenue, Berry added.

"As we enter the new financial year, we will continue to closely monitor commodity prices and evaluate their impact, while staying focused on driving healthy, profitable growth and strengthening our market leadership," the MD added.