            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • britannia-industries-posts-4-rise-in-profit-to-rs-559-13-crore-in-q4fy25-65146

Britannia Industries posts 4% rise in profit to Rs 559.13 crore in Q4FY25

The revenue from the operation of Britannia Industries in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 4,432.19 crore compared to Rs 4,069.36 crore in Q4 FY24

By  Storyboard18May 9, 2025 10:57 AM
Britannia Industries posts 4% rise in profit to Rs 559.13 crore in Q4FY25
Britannia's consolidated sales surged to Rs 17,535 crore, growing at 6% YoY

Biscuits, breads, and dairy products maker Britannia Industries reported a consolidated 4.19% increase in profit in the 4th quarter of fiscal year 2025.

The food company's Q4 profit in FY25 stood at Rs 559.13 crore compared to Rs 536.61 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Overall, the company registered a profit of Rs 2,177.86 crore in fiscal year 2025.

The revenue from the operation of Britannia Industries in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 4,432.19 crore compared to Rs 4,069.36 crore in Q4 FY24.

The annual FY25 revenue from operations increased by 7% to Rs 17,942.67 crore versus Rs 16,769.27 crore in Q4 FY24.

The company's consolidated sales for the Quarter ended 31st March 2025 stood at Rs 4,376 crore--up 9% year-on-year.

The consolidated sales surged to Rs 17,535 crore, growing at 6% YoY.

Varun Berry, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Britannia, said that despite the challenging operating environment marked by rising commodity prices, changing channel dynamics, and subdued demand across FMCG categories, the company witnessed a high single-digit value growth of 9% in Q4 FY25.

The growth was driven by strategic Pricing actions, a nimble approach in emerging channels, combined with robust cost efficiency initiatives delivering savings of approximately 3% of revenue, Berry added.

"As we enter the new financial year, we will continue to closely monitor commodity prices and evaluate their impact, while staying focused on driving healthy, profitable growth and strengthening our market leadership," the MD added.

Separately, the board of directors of Britannia designated Berry as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 8th May, 2025, in terms of Regulation 26A of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, in addition to his current role as VP and MD of the company.


Tags
First Published on May 9, 2025 10:57 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Flipkart VP Ashish Vijayvergiya to launch new venture within company, following path of super.money, PhonePe

Flipkart VP Ashish Vijayvergiya to launch new venture within company, following path of super.money, PhonePe

Brand Makers

Global Ads Spotlight: When AI met Animal Welfare in a Pedigree campaign to boost pet adoptions

Global Ads Spotlight: When AI met Animal Welfare in a Pedigree campaign to boost pet adoptions

Brand Makers

Bill Gates plans to give away $200 billion, criticises Elon Musk over aid cuts

Bill Gates plans to give away $200 billion, criticises Elon Musk over aid cuts

Brand Makers

Flipkart's former CTO Peeyush Ranjan joins Meraki Labs as Partner

Flipkart's former CTO Peeyush Ranjan joins Meraki Labs as Partner

Brand Makers

Britannia's Varun Berry named CEO in addition to his current role as Exec VC and MD

Britannia's Varun Berry named CEO in addition to his current role as Exec VC and MD

Brand Makers

Ajoy Chawla named next MD of Titan Company Ltd; to succeed C. K. Venkataraman

Ajoy Chawla named next MD of Titan Company Ltd; to succeed C. K. Venkataraman

Brand Makers

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail appoints Vishak Kumar as CEO of Lifestyle Brands

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail appoints Vishak Kumar as CEO of Lifestyle Brands