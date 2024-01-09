comScore

Pocket FM onboards Suyog Gothi as VP and India country head

Prior to Pocket FM, Gothi was leading the merchant lending division at PhonePe.

By  Storyboard18Jan 9, 2024 11:50 AM
At Pocket FM, Gothi's responsibilities include overseeing operations in India and implementing strategic initiatives to further strengthen the company's dominance in the market.

Audio series platform Pocket FM has appointed Suyog Gothi as vice president and India country head. In this role, Gothi will spearhead the company's operations in India, working closely with co-founders Rohan Nayak and Nishanth KS.

Gothi joins Pocket FM with diverse experience, having previously served at PhonePe, where he last headed the merchant lending division. He earlier played a pivotal role in scaling up PhonePe's UPI payments business, showcasing his leadership and strategic acumen in launching and managing the business at scale.

On his new role Gothi stated, "I am thrilled to be part of Pocket FM, a company that is truly revolutionizing audio entertainment. I look forward to advancing our mission, fostering innovation, and empowering voices across the nation's diverse auditory landscape."

Nishanth KS, co-founder and COO at Pocket FM, said, "We are delighted to welcome Suyog Gothi to the Pocket FM family. His proven track record and strategic vision align seamlessly with our goals for expansion and innovation. We are confident that Suyog will play a pivotal role in scaling up Pocket FM's success in India."

At Pocket FM, Gothi's responsibilities include overseeing operations in India and implementing strategic initiatives to further strengthen the company's dominance in the market. He will play a crucial role in driving the company's growth across India, with a focus on scaling up the user and writer community and driving sustainable growth.


First Published on Jan 9, 2024 11:50 AM

