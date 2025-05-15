Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan to lead business across India and Southeast Asia

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta has announced a major reshuffle in its Asia Pacific leadership, appointing Sandhya Devanathan, currently Vice President for Meta India, to additionally head the company’s business across Southeast Asia. This expansion of Devanathan’s role comes as Benjamin Joe, a 14-year veteran at Meta, is set to become the new Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific starting July 2025.
Joe will succeed Dan Neary, who will be stepping down after steering Meta’s APAC operations for several years.
Devanathan wrote on LinkedIn, “I am excited to take on additional responsibilities and lead our business in both India and Southeast Asia. What remains a constant is our unwavering focus on serving our partners and investing in products that drive growth.”
Devanathan took over as Meta’s India head in January 2023, brings more than two decades of leadership experience across banking, tech and digital innovation. Prior to her current role, she led Meta’s gaming business across Asia Pacific between April 2020 and January 2023.
Before joining Meta in 2016, Devanathan spent over six years at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore, where she served as Managing Director of Retail Banking and Payments. Her decade-long tenure at Citi included leadership roles in India, the Philippines and the U.S., spanning product management, consumer lending and global cross-sell strategy.
With this expanded role, Devanathan now oversees Meta’s strategic direction across two of its most dynamic and high-growth markets. Both India and Southeast Asia are pivotal in Meta’s vision for the future.