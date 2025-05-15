            
Domino's India reports 31.5% rise in profit to Rs 50 crore in Q4 FY25

Jubiliant's full fiscal 2025 profit declined to Rs 194 crore versus Rs 234 crore in FY24

By  Storyboard18May 15, 2025 11:10 AM
Domino's outlets stand at 2,179 across 475 cities as of March 31, 2025.

Domino's India profit after tax (before exceptional items), witnessed a 31.5% rise in the quarter 4 fiscal 2025. The PAT (before exceptional items) of the pizza chain stood at Rs 50 crore in Q4 FY25.

The EBITDA surged by 19.7% to Rs 305 crore in the same period.

The Pizza QSR chain's standalone revenue climbed to 19.1% to Rs 1,587 crore, driven by strong order growth of 24.6% year-on-year across all tiers.

Currently, Domino's outlets stand at 2,179 across 475 cities as of March 31, 2025.

In Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, system sales came in at Rs 3071 crore in FY25. The revenue came in at Rs 1906 crore with an EBITDA Margin of 21.8% and a PAT margin of 6.6%. Domino’s Sri Lanka revenue came in at Rs 81 crore, up by 45.6%. Domino’s Bangladesh revenue came in at Rs 62.5 crore, higher by 25.3% in FY25.

Jubiliant FoodWorks, the food service company and operator of Domino's India, has registered a 93% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 49.5 crore in the quarter ended on March 31 in FY25.

In the corresponding quarter in fiscal 2024, the company's profit stood at Rs 25.6 crore.

Jubiliant's standalone revenue from operations increased by 19% to Rs 1,587 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 1,332.3 crore in Q4 FY24.

Jubiliant's full fiscal 2025 profit declined to Rs 194 crore versus Rs 234 crore in FY24.

"Trajectory of results over the last three quarters indicates the strength of our strategy, tech capabilities, and strong execution in Domino’s. This growth is order-led, driven by the highest-ever new customer acquisition rates, which makes the growth sustainable," Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, said.


First Published on May 15, 2025 11:08 AM

