Ranveer Allahbadia on Piers Morgan's show: Internet praises influencer, sparks redemption chatter online

After facing backlash over controversial remarks earlier this year, the podcaster better known as BeerBiceps surprises many with a strong defence of India on international TV.

By  Storyboard18May 14, 2025 3:47 PM
Clips of Ranveer's appearance, particularly a segment shared by Piers Morgan himself on X, went viral, racking up over eight lakh views, and prompting intense social media debate.

Podcaster and social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, who courted controversy earlier this year for an inappropriate remark on a comedy podcast, is once again in the spotlight. This time it is for taking a strong pro-India stand on the international stage.

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Allahbadia was part of a panel discussion on the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.

Joining him were senior journalist Barkha Dutt, Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan's former Foreign Minister, and Pakistani comedian and podcaster Shehzad Ghias Shaikh.

During the debate, Allahbadia held up photos of Osama Bin Laden, found near a Pakistani military base, and terrorist Abdul Rauf, seen with Pakistan's army personnel, stating, "Pakistan exports terrorism."

Clips of his appearance, particularly a segment shared by Piers Morgan himself on X, went viral, racking up over eight lakh views, prompting intense social media reactions, with the Internet applauding him.

Here are some online reactions:


First Published on May 14, 2025 3:04 PM

