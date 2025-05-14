Ranveer Allahbadia on Piers Morgan's show: Internet praises influencer, sparks redemption chatter online

ADVERTISEMENT
Podcaster and social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, who courted controversy earlier this year for an inappropriate remark on a comedy podcast, is once again in the spotlight. This time it is for taking a strong pro-India stand on the international stage.
Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Allahbadia was part of a panel discussion on the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.
Joining him were senior journalist Barkha Dutt, Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan's former Foreign Minister, and Pakistani comedian and podcaster Shehzad Ghias Shaikh.
During the debate, Allahbadia held up photos of Osama Bin Laden, found near a Pakistani military base, and terrorist Abdul Rauf, seen with Pakistan's army personnel, stating, "Pakistan exports terrorism."
Clips of his appearance, particularly a segment shared by Piers Morgan himself on X, went viral, racking up over eight lakh views, prompting intense social media reactions, with the Internet applauding him.
Also Read: Pakistani Stars removed from Bollywood posters on Spotify, YouTube amid India-Pakistan tensions
Here are some online reactions:
Since when did Ranveer start representing India? Just kidding. 😄— Dinesh Kumar (@thedktalks) May 13, 2025
But credit where it's due,
The Osama point hit hard, and your delivery was solid.
Well done @beerbicepsguy.
Very few get both the guts and the opportunity for redemption.
Now turn this moment into something…
Hear me out. They picked BeerBiceps, expecting him to falter, handing the Pakistani side an edge, but he completely surprised them with his well-founded, precise arguments. Bet neither they, we, nor even Ranveer thought he would deliver this hard. pic.twitter.com/MZ04OmMyWD— Riccha Dwivedi (@RicchaDwivedi) May 13, 2025
Spot on Piers Morgan you brought truth to the world. This debate is enough to show how Pak people speak and answer a simple question by giving you twisted answers. Appreciate this entertainment. Today for this show alone I respect Barkha and Ranveer.— Pawan (@pawana_sut) May 13, 2025
@BeerBicepsGuy i appreciate you quickly grew out of that friendship mindset.. may you grow even faster..— Dash392 (@Dash392i) May 13, 2025
I am happy you said this on tv.. geniunely
Killed it @BeerBicepsGuy 👏🏻— Chandan Bihari (@Chandan6622) May 13, 2025
Damn... @BeerBicepsGuy with his redemption arc....🙌🙌🙌— GeekyMalayali (@Gss_380) May 13, 2025
Who would have thought Pakistan would give his the second chance...