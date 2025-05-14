            

Skyscanner names Bryan Batista as new CEO

Bryan Batista's background includes significant leadership roles at Tesla and Booking.com, where he served as CEO of Rentalcars.com and SVP of the Trips business unit.

By  Storyboard18May 14, 2025 12:44 PM
Bryan Batista joined Skyscanner in January 2024 and has since been key in shaping the company's long-term strategy.

Skyscanner has officially announced the appointment of Bryan Batista as its new Chief Executive Officer, with the transition set to take place on June 1, 2025.

Batista, who currently serves as the company's Chief Operating Officer, will succeed outgoing CEO John Mangelaars, who is stepping down after more than four years at the helm.

Mangelaars shared: “After four and a half incredible years, I am stepping down as CEO and passing the baton to Bryan. The company is in a great position, and I feel that now is the right time for me personally to make this change and pursue new ventures. I have enormous confidence in Bryan’s leadership and determination to take Skyscanner forward in the next stage of its ambitious growth.”

Batista joined Skyscanner in January 2024 and has since been key in shaping the company's long-term strategy. His background includes significant leadership roles at Tesla and Booking.com, where he served as CEO of Rentalcars.com and SVP of the Trips business unit.

At Skyscanner, he has played a key role in driving innovation in travel tech, with the platform now scanning over 100 billion prices daily to empower smarter trip planning.

“We built Skyscanner because we are travel geeks at heart. We love the thrill of exploring new places and we hate the pain of planning. Since joining Skyscanner, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with our incredible teams and travel partners. Stepping into this role is a dream. I get to lead a company that is on a mission to become the world’s number one travel ally. I am excited that we are now adding rail and package travel options to that mix - delivering the best deals and the widest selection of travel options to our travellers. We are breaking into new markets, adding new products and smarter tools to make travel planning part of the adventure, not the admin,” Batista commented on his new role.


First Published on May 14, 2025 12:39 PM

