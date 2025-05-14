Skyscanner names Bryan Batista as new CEO

Skyscanner has officially announced the appointment of Bryan Batista as its new Chief Executive Officer, with the transition set to take place on June 1, 2025.

Batista, who currently serves as the company's Chief Operating Officer, will succeed outgoing CEO John Mangelaars, who is stepping down after more than four years at the helm.

Mangelaars shared: “After four and a half incredible years, I am stepping down as CEO and passing the baton to Bryan. The company is in a great position, and I feel that now is the right time for me personally to make this change and pursue new ventures. I have enormous confidence in Bryan’s leadership and determination to take Skyscanner forward in the next stage of its ambitious growth.”

Batista joined Skyscanner in January 2024 and has since been key in shaping the company's long-term strategy. His background includes significant leadership roles at Tesla and Booking.com, where he served as CEO of Rentalcars.com and SVP of the Trips business unit.

At Skyscanner, he has played a key role in driving innovation in travel tech, with the platform now scanning over 100 billion prices daily to empower smarter trip planning.