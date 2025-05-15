            
Platinum Guild International strengthens leadership; names Vaishali Banerjee & Pallavi Sharma in new roles

Vaishali Banerjee has been named as head of global market development. And, Pallavi Sharma has been elevated to deputy country manager – India & ME.

By  Storyboard18May 15, 2025 10:06 AM
Platinum Guild International (PGI) has announced key leadership augmentations, naming Vaishali Banerjee as head of global market development.

In addition to this new mandate, Banerjee will continue in her existing role as managing director – India & ME — both critical growth hubs for platinum.

“This is a transformative time for platinum,” said Banerjee. “We are witnessing a shift in global sentiment towards meaningful consumption. Platinum — with its rarity, preciousness, and enduring value — is perfectly poised to accompany this moment. I look forward to further strengthening our presence in India and the UAE while building momentum across key and emerging global markets.”

Pallavi Sharma has been elevated to deputy country manager – India & ME.

“I’m excited to take on this new role at such a dynamic juncture,” said Sharma. “Platinum’s narrative is evolving rapidly, and our focus will be on deepening consumer connections and expanding retail partnerships to ensure sustainable category growth across India and the UAE.”


