            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • pulled-the-trigger-to-shaking-hands-nearly-two-decades-after-ratan-tatas-exit-mamata-banerjee-meets-tata-sons-chairman-n-chandrasekaran-73713

“Pulled the trigger” to shaking hands: Decades after Ratan Tata’s exit, Mamata Banerjee meets Tata Sons chair N Chandrasekaran

Mamata Banerjee met Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran in West Bengal, nearly 20 years after Ratan Tata’s Singur exit, to explore fresh investments.

By  Storyboard18Jul 10, 2025 9:29 AM
“Pulled the trigger” to shaking hands: Decades after Ratan Tata’s exit, Mamata Banerjee meets Tata Sons chair N Chandrasekaran
Banerjee met with Tata Sons and Tata Motors Chairman N. Chandrasekaran at the Nabanna State Secretariat in Howrah.

Nearly two decades after a contentious exit from West Bengal, the Tata Group’s leadership met with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee this week, signaling a potential thaw in relations that were once defined by protests and political upheaval.

“I think Ms Banerjee pulled the trigger,” the late Ratan Tata, then chairman of Tata Group and Tata Motors, had said when the company decided to shift its Nano car plant from Singur in West Bengal to Gujarat.

Banerjee, who led the protests against what she described as the forced acquisition of farmland, responded at the time: “It is an unfortunate comment of an individual blaming me for the pullout decision at Singur.”

The 2006 demonstrations in Singur, followed by similar protests in Nandigram, proved to be a turning point in West Bengal’s political history, helping Banerjee rise to power and ending 34 years of Communist Party of India (Marxist) rule. But none of those tensions were evident on Wednesday, when Banerjee held her first meeting with Tata Group leadership since becoming chief minister in 2011.

Banerjee met with Tata Sons and Tata Motors Chairman N. Chandrasekaran at the Nabanna State Secretariat in Howrah, with discussions centered on West Bengal’s industrial prospects and potential investments.

“The meeting reflected Bengal’s commitment to fostering meaningful public-private partnerships that drive innovation, investment, and inclusive development,” the Trinamool Congress said in a statement on its official X account.

“Smt. @MamataOfficial hosted Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group, for a constructive dialogue on Bengal’s industrial growth and emerging opportunities. The meeting reflected Bengal’s commitment to fostering meaningful public-private partnerships that drive innovation, investment, and inclusive development,” it added.

Earlier this year, Banerjee said at the Bengal Global Business Summit that she had spoken to Chandrasekaran by phone, and he had expressed interest in exploring investments in the state.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant was also present at the meeting. According to an official in the Chief Minister’s Office, the discussions included potential investment opportunities across sectors in West Bengal.


Tags
First Published on Jul 10, 2025 9:15 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Who is Priya Nair - the first-ever female CEO and MD of HUL?

Who is Priya Nair - the first-ever female CEO and MD of HUL?

Brand Makers

Priya Nair appointed new CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever, replaces Rohit Jawa

Priya Nair appointed new CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever, replaces Rohit Jawa

Brand Makers

HUL announces Priya Nair as CEO and MD

HUL announces Priya Nair as CEO and MD

Brand Makers

Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal buys Rs 52 crore apartment at The Camellias in Gurugram

Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal buys Rs 52 crore apartment at The Camellias in Gurugram

Brand Makers

Meta’s $200 million bet on AI talent escalates Silicon Valley’s race for superintelligence

Meta’s $200 million bet on AI talent escalates Silicon Valley’s race for superintelligence

Brand Makers

Hero MotoCorp appoints Kausalya Nandakumar as Chief Business Officer - Emerging Mobility Business Unit

Hero MotoCorp appoints Kausalya Nandakumar as Chief Business Officer - Emerging Mobility Business Unit

Brand Makers

Ad-maker Prasoon Pandey to direct his first feature film

Ad-maker Prasoon Pandey to direct his first feature film

Brand Makers

Mount Everest Breweries appoints Vinod Babu G as CEO

Mount Everest Breweries appoints Vinod Babu G as CEO