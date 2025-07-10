Flipkart’s IoT Business Head Amrendra Saxena exits after 10 years

ADVERTISEMENT
Amrendra Saxena, Director and Business Head – IoT Devices at Flipkart, has announced his departure from the company after a decade-long journey. In a farewell shared on social media, Saxena reflected on a journey filled with landmark projects, category leadership and transformative e-commerce experiences that shaped both his professional trajectory and Flipkart’s growth story.
Saxena joined Flipkart in July 2015 as a management trainee in the Mobiles category and quickly rose through the ranks, handling critical roles across business development, mobile phones, events and promotions, customer loyalty, and most recently, the rapidly evolving IoT devices space. His work spanned iconic moments such as mobile flash sales that once crashed the app, shaping Flipkart’s Big Billion Days strategy, and architecting new loyalty experiences like the externalization of SuperCoins to D2C brands.
In his current role since June 2024, Saxena led the IoT Devices Category, including smartwatches, bands, rings, and other connected wearables. Previously, he spearheaded customer loyalty and retention, expanding the company’s engagement and rewards programs to create a massive loyalty ecosystem.
Reflecting on his time, Saxena noted, “What stands out isn’t just the projects or metrics, but the people and shared memories that made this decade truly special.” He also hinted at an exciting next chapter, to be revealed soon.