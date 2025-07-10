Mount Everest Breweries appoints Vinod Babu G as CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Mount Everest Breweries Ltd. announced the appointment of Vinod Babu G as its new chief executive officer.
Babu, with over 19 years of experience in the FMCG and alcoholic beverages sector, will lead MEBL’s overall business operations and growth agenda. Babu has previously held leadership roles at Anheuser-Busch InBev India and SABMiller India, where he led key brand launches, market expansions, and built high-performing teams across regions.
“We are thrilled to welcome Vinod into the MEBL family,” said Vedant Kedia, wholetime director, Mount Everest Breweries Ltd. “Vinod’s proven leadership, strategic vision, and deep understanding of the evolving beer landscape in India and beyond make him the perfect fit to guide MEBL’s next phase of growth. We are confident that under his leadership, MEBL will continue to scale new heights, strengthen its premium brand portfolio, and solidify its position as a leader in the Indian beer market.”
“I am truly excited to be part of Mount Everest Breweries at such a pivotal moment in its journey,” quoted Babu G, the new CEO of MEBL. “With its strong legacy and ambitious vision, MEBL is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of innovation and premiumization in the Indian beer industry. My goal is to build on this foundation and work closely with our teams to grow MEBL into the largest Indian beer company by 2030. Together, we will create iconic brands, strengthen our operational footprint, and unlock new growth opportunities across India and beyond.”