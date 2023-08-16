Punt Partners appoints Kunal Sawant as head of sales for martech

Kunal Sawant joins Punt Partners from SAS Institute Inc, a data management and customer analytics firm based in the US where he led sales for the BFSI vertical. Prior to SAS, Kunal had a stint at Resulticks, an India based customer data platform company where he managed the BFSI and retail verticals. His earlier stints include Tata Teleservices, Zenith Infotech. Kunal completed his masters in engineering from University of East London.

Punt Partners co-founder Madhu Sudhan said “I am glad to welcome Kunal Sawant onboard Punt Partners as we build out cutting-edge digital experiences for brands. Kunal’s experience in working with large enterprises through their digital transformation journey will help our customers as they optimize their customer journeys. I look forward to working closely with Kunal and wish him all the very best.”