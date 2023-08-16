comScore

Brand Makers

Punt Partners appoints Kunal Sawant as head of sales for martech

Kunal Sawant has previously worked with organisations such as SAS Institute Inc, Resulticks, Tata Teleservices and Zenith Infotech.

By  Storyboard18Aug 16, 2023 10:54 AM
Punt Partners appoints Kunal Sawant as head of sales for martech
Kunal Sawant, head of sales - martech, Punt Partners.

Kunal Sawant joins Punt Partners from SAS Institute Inc, a data management and customer analytics firm based in the US where he led sales for the BFSI vertical. Prior to SAS, Kunal had a stint at Resulticks, an India based customer data platform company where he managed the BFSI and retail verticals. His earlier stints include Tata Teleservices, Zenith Infotech. Kunal completed his masters in engineering from University of East London.

Punt Partners co-founder Madhu Sudhan said “I am glad to welcome Kunal Sawant onboard Punt Partners as we build out cutting-edge digital experiences for brands. Kunal’s experience in working with large enterprises through their digital transformation journey will help our customers as they optimize their customer journeys. I look forward to working closely with Kunal and wish him all the very best.”

Kunal Sawant said “Over the years, having led marketing automation and digital experience implementations across brands in BFSI and other verticals, I have always felt the need for an integrated solution that can solve for brand pain points across the layers of the martech stack. At Punt, that is what we want to bring as a value proposition for our clients.”


Tags
First Published on Aug 16, 2023 10:54 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Poonawalla Fincorp appoints Kumar Gaurav as CMO

Poonawalla Fincorp appoints Kumar Gaurav as CMO

Brand Makers

My role is to ensure leadership teams are sober about how they approach technology, says WPP Chief AI Officer

My role is to ensure leadership teams are sober about how they approach technology, says WPP Chief AI Officer

Brand Makers

Bacardi’s Zeenah Vilcassim joins Zomato Live Entertainment as CEO

Bacardi’s Zeenah Vilcassim joins Zomato Live Entertainment as CEO

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Coca-Cola, Havas, Bacardi, Meta and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Coca-Cola, Havas, Bacardi, Meta and more

Brand Makers

LaLiga hopes image makeover will help corner new arenas in India

LaLiga hopes image makeover will help corner new arenas in India

Brand Makers

Bobby Pawar moves on from Havas

Bobby Pawar moves on from Havas

Brand Makers

Facts-based content creators are becoming celebrities: Nestlé’s Rajat Jain

Facts-based content creators are becoming celebrities: Nestlé’s Rajat Jain