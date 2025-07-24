            
Publicis Groupe appoints WPP Coca-Cola Agency Head Laurent Ezekiel

While details of his new role have not yet been disclosed, a WPP spokesperson confirmed that Laurent Ezekiel's successor will be announced shortly.

By  Storyboard18Jul 24, 2025 8:38 AM
Ezekiel’s return to Publicis Groupe follows the ad holding company’s recent win of Coca-Cola’s $700 million North American media business, according to media reports.

Laurent Ezekiel, chief marketing and growth officer at WPP and CEO of OpenX — the agency dedicated to the Coca-Cola account — is reportedly stepping down to join Publicis Groupe. While details of his new role have not yet been disclosed, a WPP spokesperson confirmed that his successor will be announced shortly.

Ezekiel began his career at Saatchi & Saatchi as a graduate trainee and then joined UBS as an advertising executive. As the former senior account director at Grey Group, he worked across pan-European accounts working closely with the Grey network before the group was acquired by WPP.

Then, he joined Publicis Groupe as the senior account director, where he was elevated to president, North America & International for Digitas.


First Published on Jul 24, 2025 8:38 AM

