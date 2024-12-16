            

RBL Bank reappoints R Subramaniakumar as MD & CEO

This is for a period of three years, with effect from June 23, 2025 up to June 22, 2028.

By  Storyboard18Dec 16, 2024 7:03 PM
R Subramaniakumar is a veteran in the banking industry with over 40 years of experience.

RBL Bank received a green signal from the Reserve Bank of India and shareholders to re-appoint R Subramaniakumar as the managing director and chief executive officer for a period of three years, with effect from June 23, 2025 up to June 22, 2028.

Subramaniakumar is a veteran in the banking industry with over 40 years of experience. He is a Physics graduate with a PGDCA (Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application) degree. He started his career with Punjab National Bank as a front desk executive and rose to head as general manager. Then, Indian Bank appointed him as executive director, and then he joined Indian Overseas Bank and was promoted to MD and CEO.

He was an administrator at DHFL for a period of two years, and then was the independent director and chairman ACB at IFTAS. Post that, he worked at India1 Payments Limited as non-executive chairman.

He has acquired CISA (Certified Information System Audit) & CISM (Certified Information Security Manager) certifications from ISACA, USA. A banker with CAIIB (Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers), he also holds Advanced Banking Certificate from University of Maryland, USA.

RBL Bank is a private sector bank. It offers specialized services under five business verticals, namely: corporate banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets, and Treasury & Financial Markets operations.


First Published on Dec 16, 2024 6:44 PM

