Google appoints Preeti Lobana as Country Manager and Vice President - India

Google on Monday announced the appointment of Preeti Lobana as its new Country Manager and Vice President for India.
In this role, Lobana will helm Google India's sales and operations, channelling the company's commitment to fostering inclusive digital opportunities and accelerating the country's vibrant digital economy.
Lobana's arrival also paves the way for a strengthened leadership team. She will closely partner with Roma Datta Chobey, who previously served as the interim Country Manager and continues as Managing Director for Google India's Digital Native Industries. Chobey brings expertise across diverse sectors, from e-commerce and fintech to gaming and media, which Google's leadership belives will be critical as the big tech accelerates innovation and growth for these dynamic businesses.
Sharing the news first, Sanjay Gupta, President APAC at Google said, "India's vibrant digital landscape has always been a source of immense inspiration and innovation for Google. With AI poised to redefine the boundaries of what's possible, I am incredibly excited to welcome my colleague Preeti Lobana as our new Country Manager and Vice President for India."
He added, "Her leadership and passion for customer-centricity has fueled impactful solutions for businesses across industries empowering millions of businesses to thrive in the digital age. Preeti's leadership will be instrumental as we deepen our engagement with India's unique ecosystem, leveraging AI advancements like Gemini to accelerate digital inclusion and unlock unprecedented economic opportunities for every Indian. I am confident that her deep market expertise will guide us in shaping a future where technology truly benefits all."
Before assuming her new position, Lobana served as Google's Vice President for gTech - Process, Partner, Publisher Operations, Ads Content, and Quality Operations.
She also brings rich and diverse leadership experience from previous tenures at NatWest Group, American Express, Standard Chartered Bank, and ANZ Grindlays Bank, where she focused on scaling operations, developing strategic partnerships, and driving customer-focused growth strategies.