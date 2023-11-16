Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer – global brands at Lowe Lintas, quits

Commenting on the development, Prateek Bhardwaj – CCO, Lowe Lintas, said, "Sagar has stood as a pillar within our company for an impressive span of two decades. He will definitely be missed. As he embarks on a new journey, we wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Kapoor has spent over 19 years with Lowe Lintas serving various local, regional and global mandates. He is credited with some iconic campaigns like Lifebuoy’s #HelpAChildReach5, including Gondappa and Future Child that were implemented globally. These campaigns have consistently been some of the most awarded global campaigns for over five years. He’s been the global creative lead for the brand, Lifebuoy, with work that’s published in over 40 countries. Other notable brands include Axe, Pepsodent, Zee, Astral Pipes, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Godrej HIT. He believes advertising is ‘the most interesting conversation a brand can have with the consumer’.