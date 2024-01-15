comScore

Stellantis’ Saurabh Vatsa joins Nissan as deputy managing director

Saurabh Vatsa was previously brand head for Citreon at Stellantis.

By  Storyboard18Jan 15, 2024 6:02 PM
Saurabh Vatsa joins Nissan as deputy managing director


Saurabh Vatsa, who led Stellantis as brand head - Citreon, has joined Nissan as deputy managing director. His skills range from global business, market development, organization skills, negotiation, product marketing, marketing communications etc.

Vatsa began his career at Ballarpur Industries, and went on to work across Daewoo Motors India, General Motors India and GM Korea company.

Vatsa holds a masters in business administration specialised in marketing from International Management Institute.


