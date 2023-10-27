Storyboard18's Visionaries - the highest honour for the brightest minds in marketing

It’s only a few hours to go until the we launch Storyboard18’s The Visionaries, a programme that presents opportunities for the leading lights and the sharpest minds in the brand marketing ecosystem to celebrate excellence, growth and of course, the Visionaries themselves.

The programme honours key individuals driving marketing, media and advertising excellence. Visionaries chapters across three cities will feature curated dialogues, spotlighting key issues and emerging winning strategies. The Visionaries programme for CXOs and executives provides an unparalleled view and deep insight into how the best and brightest function in complex times.

The marquee evening will take place today at The Oberoi, Gurugram.

The keynote address will be by Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle.

The CEO Panel will have Kulmeet Bawa, President & Managing Director, SAP India Subcontinent , Aseem Kaushik, Managing Director, L’Oreal India, Prativa Mohapatra, Vice-President & Managing Director, Adobe India, Sukhleen Aneja, Chief Executive Officer, Good Glamm Group , Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, HTECH, Devendra Chawla, Chief Executive Officer, GreenCell Mobility. The topic of discussion will be 'CEOs and CMOs Partners in Growth’.

Also scheduled are three fireside chats with Suvrat Bhooshan, Gan Ai Founder, Saurabh Khattar, IAS Country Manager and veteran marketer Sanjeev Bikhchandani.

Ahead of the Visionaries celebration, advertising industry leaders were asked to share their views on the impact visionary marketers have on brands, people and businesses as well as the necessary qualities a marketer must possess. “Visionaries make the agency feel like partners. They may pay the bill, but they always respect the fact that we create magic,” said Subramanyeswar S, Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group & Chief Strategy Officer - APAC, MullenLowe Global. He added, “They never miss the fact that both of us have the same objective - to create great or effective work that all of us would feel very proud of, work that would make a positive difference in the marketplace for our brand and work that advances the company business. They understand that agencies need to feel inspired and that the best creativity will come through partnership.”

Ajay Gupte, CEO, South Asia at Wavemaker said that things are changing dramatically in our world today. There are new areas that are gaining importance in our ability to communicate with consumers and through the brand.

“The ability to experiment, the ability to constantly be on the lookout for what is new and different and therefore create learning which will then benefit the brand is extremely important. Have a vision, drive towards that. Don't make it ad hoc, moving from project to project. Having the ability to identify new trends and the ability to experiment to make sure that the brand is constantly learning and these learnings are then applied to make a difference and to make a marked difference are very important.”

Yatin Balyan, managing partner and national head - media investments at Omnicom Media Group shares what he thinks are the most important qualities and values a marketer should have and showcase.

“The most important quality a visionary marketing must have is being creative. Secondly, they should be a strategic thinker, always being customer-focused, analytical in thinking. They should also be risk-takers and should showcase outstanding leadership. All of these qualities combined make for a visionary marketer,” says Balyan.

Niti Kumar, chief operating officer of media investments company Starcom believes that the impact a visionary marketer has on businesses isn’t necessarily a hard impact.