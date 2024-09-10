            
      Content is king, but distribution is kingdom: Media Dialogues With Storyboard18

      Shubhranshu Singh of Tata Motors and Havas's Rohan Chincholi, breakdown the evolving nature of social media in an AI era.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 10, 2024 8:21 AM
      Explore the challenges, opportunities, and ethical considerations that come with leveraging AI in social media marketing

      In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the role of AI in shaping social media strategies and digital marketing has become increasingly significant. Bullish on AI, Shubhranshu Singh, Chief Marketing Officer of Tata Motors CVBU, and Rohan Chincholi, Chief Digital Officer at Havas Media India, share their views on social media in an AI era with Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani.

      In this episode of Media Dialogues with Storyboard18, dig into how future-facing marketing visionaries and practitioners are looking at the integration of AI tools in media, the balance between automation and authenticity, and the future of AI-driven personalization. Also, explore the challenges, opportunities, and ethical considerations that come with leveraging AI in social media marketing.

      Watch and listen.


      First Published on Sep 10, 2024 8:21 AM

