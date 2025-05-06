Prakash Magdum takes over as MD of National Film Development Corporation

ADVERTISEMENT
Prakash Magdum has assumed charge as the Managing Director of National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).
Magdum is a 1999-batch Officer of the Indian Information Service. Prior to this, he Magdum served as the Additional Director General of Press Information Bureau (PIB) and Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) in Ahmedabad.
During his career spanning two decades, Magdum has served as the Director of the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) in Pune. In this role, he was instrumental in furthering the task of the National Film Heritage Mission by preservation, conservation, digitization and restoration of India’s cinematic heritage.
He has also served as the Registrar of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and as spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence in Thiruvananthapuram.