India to drive 21st-century growth, women to play key role: Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, who was awarded the 'Outstanding Contribution to Brand India' award at CNBC-TV18’s 20th edition of the India Business Leader Awards 2024 asserted that the 21st century belongs to Bharat.

"India is where it all began. We are the cradle of civilisation. A land of timeless values and enduring wisdom. And today, India is also where the future is being shaped. We have the world's youngest population and the fastest-growing economy. In many ways, this is a defining moment in India's journey. I believe our time has come," she said.

The businesswoman said she at a very early age she was taught the values of loving and serving.

Reminiscing about her past, the spouse of billionaire Mukesh Ambani said, I grew up in a family where Indianness was a way of life. My maternal grandmother was a Gandhian and a freedom fighter. From a very young age, we were taught the values of loving our country, serving its people, and protecting its ideals. And then, I got married into a family that shares the same deep sense of pride in India".

Further, she said India is living proof that "ordinary people can dream extraordinary dreams".

About Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), she said, " I am proud to share that we have so far hosted over 6,000 artists and over 2 million guests at NMACC. Not only from India but around the world. In less than 2 years, NMACC has been named one of the top seven cultural spaces in the world".

Giving a boost to athletes, Nita Ambani announced that next year the company will take a bold step by presenting "India's bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympic Games".