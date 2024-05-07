The AI revolution in marketing: Insights from top CMOs at Storyboard18 Visionaries

In the ever-evolving landscape of marketing, the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a pivotal game-changer. It's not just a buzzword but a transformative tool that is reshaping the way businesses connect with their audience.

Marketers across the board are leveraging AI for more precise and impactful campaigns. MVS Murthy, CMO of Federal Bank, is one of them. On the sidelines of Storyboard18 Visionaries, he highlighted the shift towards more purpose-driven marketing, stating, "AI allows a marketer to be in an election kind of mode so it's not a campaign for a season but now I can strike a campaign for a reason." This approach enables marketers to craft campaigns with precision, resonating with their audience on a deeper level.

Udit Agarwal, Global Head of Marketing of Exotel, emphasized the need to humanize AI. He noted that while AI is a powerful tool, it is essential to imbue it with human-like qualities to ensure it can effectively mimic emotions and behaviors. Udit sees this as an exciting opportunity to teach AI the intricacies of marketing, paving the way for more personalized and engaging campaigns. He stated, "It's a very exciting trend that I'm looking forward to—how do we actually teach AI to do marketing?"

Anuradha Aggarwal, CMO of Amazon Pay, highlighted the trend of AI-driven dynamic marketing as a game-changer. She expressed excitement about the ability of AI to understand customer trends and behaviors, enabling personalized advertising. However, Anuradha emphasized the importance of ensuring that AI-driven marketing is implemented in a safe and consumer-friendly manner to maximize its potential. She expressed, "AI-driven dynamic marketing, making personalized advertising, that's something exciting."