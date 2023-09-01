Techwish appoints G Ravindran R as CMO

Techwish Group, a global corporation, has announced the appointment of G Ravindran R as vice president marketing (CMO) for its luxury brands - Hogar Controls and SuperSurfaces. Ravindran R is a new addition to the leadership team to further drive the company’s purpose-driven approach.

Ravindran R comes with an experience in strategic marketing and brings a substantial wealth of expertise and knowledge to this pivotal position. In his previous roles, he has successfully led marketing functions covering diverse areas with well-known companies such as LG Electronics, Asian Paints Philips, JVC, Usha International and Hindware.

He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM C).

Vishnu Reddy, founder and chairman – Techwish Group said, “As we continue to innovate and expand our reach, Ravindran's expertise in marketing and consumer engagement will be instrumental. His appointment reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative products for the global and Indian markets. I extend my warmest congratulations to Ravindran R on joining our leadership team."