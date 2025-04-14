            
The Big Break that changed Indian advertising: Piyush Pandey & Ogilvy

Piyush Pandey is regarded as the creative soul of Indian advertising and Ogilvy. A man who didn’t just write ads but rewrote the language in which India spoke to itself.

By  Storyboard18Apr 14, 2025 2:11 PM
As it goes in the nineties' Cadbury ad, kuch khaas hai hum sabhi mein, there is something extra special about Piyush Pandey. His work has proved to be an inspiration across generations. His ideas and words have cut across India and the world. (Imaging: Triparna Mitra)

In 1982, Ranjan Kapur, a visionary leader and former banker who had transitioned into advertising, made an unorthodox hire at Ogilvy India. The candidate was 27 years old, with no ad experience, a moustache that would become iconic, and a resume that included cricket, tea tasting, and a stint in construction. His name was Piyush Pandey.

That moment would go on to transform Indian advertising.

As the ad legend turned 70 years old this month, watch his 'Big Break' story.

Over four decades later, Pandey is regarded as the creative soul of Indian advertising and Ogilvy, a man who didn’t just write ads but rewrote the language in which India spoke to itself. In September 2023, he stepped down as Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India, closing a chapter that shaped the country’s cultural and commercial landscape.

Though he didn’t invent Indian advertising, Pandey gave it its accent. Where once English dominated, he brought Hindi to the fore. His campaigns for brands like Cadbury, Fevicol, Asian Paints, among many others were more than memorable, they were deeply resonant, emotionally intelligent, and rooted in everyday Indian life.

But Pandey’s ascent wasn’t fueled by cleverness alone. His influence stemmed from his empathy. He believed in ideas born from the street, from the chai tapri, from the red diary he kept in his early days at Ogilvy - a place where his team collected insights from the field. The diary was lost in an office move. The spirit behind it wasn’t.

“He changed not just the language of Indian advertising,” a longtime colleague said, “he changed its grammar.”

Under his leadership, Ogilvy became a crucible of talent and a haven for creative freedom. He nurtured not just brands but people. Known for deflecting praise and offering cricket metaphors in its place, he once quipped, “A Brian Lara can’t win for the West Indies alone. Then who am I?”

In 2018, Pandey and his brother Prasoon became the first Asians awarded the Cannes Lion of St. Mark for lifetime achievement. But even as global accolades poured in, Pandey remained rooted. “Somewhere, you need to touch the hearts,” he told young creatives. “No audience is going to see your work and say, ‘How did they do it?’ They will say, ‘I love it.’”

His words could just as easily describe his legacy.


First Published on Apr 14, 2025 2:10 PM

