The Womb elevates Suyash Khabya as Chief Creative Officer

The Womb has announced Suyash Khabya's elevation as Chief Creative Officer. He has spent over 23 years in the advertising industry and has worked with various agencies including BBH and Ogilvy.

"We couldn't be more thrilled about him leading our creative charge, he’s been part of The Womb for the last 8 years. He’s help build the creative culture of ‘Simple Yet Unignorable’ work that we believe in," said Navin Talreja and Kawal Shoor, Founders of The Womb.

"Not once in the last 8 years did I think of looking anywhere else because since Day 1, The Womb has stood strong on some principles I totally identify with – No Pitch, No speculative work, No ‘Forced Purpose’ to win awards. As passionate creatives, it’s important to hold ground. And yes, we do all this keeping the client’s ‘dhanda’ as the north star. I also believe that the world needs more insanity, more laughs…this was the space advertising gave up to stand-up comics, influencers, reels and went on the path of ‘higher purpose’, we need more humour back in advertising,” said Khabya.

“My agenda for my creative team is to do more unexpected kind of work and ideas that have got new-age imbibed in them. In a cluttered media mix, ideas need an X factor for them to be unignorable. We need more of those,” he added.

Beyond advertising, he has written a couple of TV serials and an OTT show.