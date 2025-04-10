            
Britannia appoints Tilt Brand Solutions as Agency on Record

Tilt’s mandate will be to craft the brand strategy for Britannia’s adjacency business which will deepen consumer relationships.

By  Storyboard18Apr 10, 2025 10:22 AM
Britannia Industries has named Mumbai-based Tilt Brand Solutions as its Brand & Communication Agency on Record for the Cakes, Rusk, Bread and Croissant portfolio.

Shekhar Agarwal, General Manager – Marketing, Britannia commented, “For Britannia’s adjacency portfolio, it was imperative that we got on board a partner who would be able to bring a perfect amalgamation of creative strength and business acumen to the table. The balanced approach of Tilt Brand Solutions and their category & consumer understanding delivered on the brief. We look forward to this partnership to create a significant impact for these businesses.”

Hari Krishnan, Chief Business Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions added, "We are thrilled to partner with Britannia on this exciting journey. With our shared commitment to innovation and creativity, we are confident of creating impactful and memorable work that resonates with audiences, while also driving growth and leadership in the category."


First Published on Apr 10, 2025 10:22 AM

