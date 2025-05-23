Faye Iosotaluno to step down as CEO of Tinder in July

Faye Iosotaluno, CEO of Tinder, has announced she will step down from her role in July after nearly eight years with the Match Group. In a LinkedIn post, Iosotaluno reflected on her transformative journey at the dating app giant, citing personal growth, team achievements and a renewed sense of purpose behind her decision.

“This was an incredibly hard decision,” she wrote, adding that the role has been “unforgettable” and deeply meaningful. Since joining the Match Group, Iosotaluno has played a key role in driving strategy, global expansion, acquisitions and forging new partnerships across the portfolio.

She stepped into the CEO role at Tinder in 2022, after serving in various leadership capacities including Chief Strategy Officer.

During her tenure, Iosotaluno led the brand through a major repositioning, introducing award-winning marketing campaigns, pushing product innovation, and bringing friend-forward features to the forefront. Under her leadership, Tinder also expanded its use of AI for personalization and laid the groundwork for native AI-driven consumer experiences. “Together, we’ve redefined what the Tinder brand stands for,” she noted.

Looking ahead, Iosotaluno says her next chapter will focus on enabling the next generation of women leaders, founders, and investors—particularly at the intersection of AI and consumer tech. “I think often about the technology I want my daughters to experience and the world I want them to inherit,” she wrote. “There’s never been a more powerful moment for new voices to create and lead.”