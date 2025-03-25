Acer India introduces menstrual leave for female staff

ADVERTISEMENT
Acer India has introduced a menstrual leave policy, allowing female employees to take one additional paid leave per month. With this move, the tech company joins a growing list of firms promoting workplace inclusivity and supporting women's health.
In an official statement, Acer India said the initiative, named ‘Matrika’, will help female employees prioritise their well-being without affecting their regular leave balance.
"A workplace that truly supports its people goes beyond policies—it fosters understanding, respect, and real change," said Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director of Acer India. "With the 'Matrika' menstrual leave policy, we are taking a step toward normalising conversations around women’s health and well-being."
Bhasker Bhandary, Senior Director of HR at Acer India, added, "True inclusivity is about creating a culture of empathy and support. With ‘Matrika’, we aim to recognise the health needs of our female employees while reinforcing workplace equity."
Acer India’s decision follows a similar move by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which recently announced a one-day paid menstrual leave for female employees. The policy was introduced after L&T’s Chairman, SN Subrahmanyan, faced criticism over his controversial 90-hour workweek remark.
By implementing this policy, Acer India is taking an important step towards normalising menstrual health discussions in the workplace and ensuring a more supportive environment for its female workforce.