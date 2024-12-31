            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • adani-enterprises-completes-2-billion-exit-from-adani-wilmar-joint-venture-51891

Adani Enterprises completes $2 billion exit from Adani Wilmar joint venture

The move, driven by public shareholding requirements, marks a strategic shift as Adani refocuses on core infrastructure investments and regulatory compliance.

By  Storyboard18Dec 31, 2024 7:58 AM
Adani Enterprises completes $2 billion exit from Adani Wilmar joint venture

Adani Enterprises (AEL) has completed its exit from the Adani Wilmar joint venture, selling its entire 44% stake in the company in a move designed to comply with public shareholding regulations. A filing made to the stock exchanges on December 30 revealed that AEL sold 13% of its stake through an Offer for Sale (OFS) to meet minimum public shareholding requirements. The remaining 31% was acquired by Wilmar International, a Singapore-based company, at a price of no more than Rs 305 per share. The deal is expected to close by March 2025.

The divestment is valued at over $2 billion, and Adani Enterprises has indicated that the proceeds will be directed into "core infrastructure platforms," focusing on sectors such as energy and utilities, transport and logistics, and other adjacent industries.

Under the terms of the agreement, Adani Enterprises, its affiliate Adani Commodities LLP (ACL), and Wilmar’s subsidiary Lence will proceed with the transaction. Lence will acquire ACL's 31.06% stake in Adani Wilmar. With this, Wilmar will increase its shareholding to nearly 62%, consolidating its control over the company.

Additionally, Adani’s nominee directors will step down from the Adani Wilmar board, and the company is considering a name change, with potential new titles including 'AWL Limited' or 'Fortune Agri Business Limited.' The rebranding, subject to approval by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, will signal the completion of AEL's exit from the company.

This transaction comes just ahead of a regulatory deadline in February, which required the combined shareholding of Adani and Wilmar in Adani Wilmar to be reduced from nearly 88% to 75% in order to meet the public float requirement.

Adani Wilmar, a major player in India's FMCG market, has expanded its reach to over 30,600 rural towns and exports to more than 30 countries. Since its IPO in January 2022, the company has focused on strengthening its manufacturing capabilities and broadening its product portfolio. As of now, it holds a market capitalization of Rs 42,785 crore.


Tags
First Published on Dec 31, 2024 7:58 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

CRED's contrarian bet: Targeting only India's wealthy in a nation of over a billion

CRED's contrarian bet: Targeting only India's wealthy in a nation of over a billion

How it Works

Retail sees moderate 7% growth during festive season: RAI

Retail sees moderate 7% growth during festive season: RAI

How it Works

64% young dog owners and 60% young cat owners find pets as mental health allies: Report

64% young dog owners and 60% young cat owners find pets as mental health allies: Report

Brand Makers

Financial transactions at Mahakumbh anticipated to be between Rs 2 lakh crore and Rs 3 lakh crore

Financial transactions at Mahakumbh anticipated to be between Rs 2 lakh crore and Rs 3 lakh crore

Brand Marketing

E-comm FMCG market to hit $100-105 bn by FY2025; digital transformation reshapes landscape

E-comm FMCG market to hit $100-105 bn by FY2025; digital transformation reshapes landscape

Brand Marketing

Coca-Cola replaces Pepsi at Domino’s; Jubilant FoodWorks signs MoU with Coca-Cola for beverage supply

Coca-Cola replaces Pepsi at Domino’s; Jubilant FoodWorks signs MoU with Coca-Cola for beverage supply

Brand Makers

2025 - The Year Of...: First-party data, mindful hedonism in premiumization, gaming, says Hephzibah Pathak, Ogilvy India

2025 - The Year Of...: First-party data, mindful hedonism in premiumization, gaming, says Hephzibah Pathak, Ogilvy India