Amazon launches Creator University and Creator Connect for next generation of influencers

Amazon.in is launching Creator University and Creator Connect, two new programs for both established and aspiring influencers scale up on Amazon.in.

Creator University offers a comprehensive curriculum that incorporates in-depth video tutorials, informative articles and interactive workshops across a wide range of topics. Participants will learn everything from cultivating a robust audience to optimising content for performance within the Amazon ecosystem.

Creator Connect is a series of in-person events designed to foster connections, learning, and growth for creators within the Amazon ecosystem. These events are strategically timed around major sale events to achieve two goals: generate excitement for upcoming promotions and attract new creators to the Amazon Influencer Program.

Influencers play a big role in driving visibility for brands

"I've been an Amazon Fashion Influencer for over 6 months now and I'm excited for Amazon's first Creator Connect event and can't wait to meet my fellow creators. We play a big role in driving visibility and discovery for brands, and events like this are very encouraging for us," says Gaurav Sharma, a content creator with 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Creator Connect offers a variety of interactive experiences, including workshops led by influencers. Participants also get opportunities to meet with Amazon leaders and established creators, besides participating in product showcases, trends discussions, and more. The first Creator Connect event, ‘A Summer Escape,’ kicks off on June 3 in Mumbai. It will focus on building a community of fashion and lifestyle creators coinciding with Amazon Fashion's Wardrobe Refresh Sale (June 1-6).

Equipping creators with the tools needed to succeed

“At Amazon, we recognise the immense influence content creators have on today's consumers. Creator University and Creator Connect are ways of empowering these creators, both established and aspiring, with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive within the Amazon ecosystem,” says Kishore Thota, Director, Shopping Experience, India & Emerging Markets, Amazon.