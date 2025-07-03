Reliance Retail invests in UK’s FACEGYM; Tira to lead FACEGYM’s India entry

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has announced a strategic minority investment in UK-based FACEGYM, a global innovator in facial fitness and skincare. Through this partnership, Reliance Retail’s Tira will spearhead FACEGYM’s India foray leading its local operations and market development, bringing the brand’s innovative concept to the Indian consumer.

Reliance will establish and scale FACEGYM’s presence in India over the next five years, through a mix of standalone studios and curated spaces within select Tira stores across key cities. This expansion will leverage Reliance's robust retail ecosystem, market expertise, and deep consumer insights to introduce and scale FACEGYM’s unique offering in a rapidly growing beauty space.

Founded by beauty and wellness entrepreneur Inge Theron, FACEGYM is widely recognized for creating a new category across several global markets.

The partnership reinforces Reliance Retail’s broader strategy to scale its presence in the beauty and personal care vertical, anchored by Tira, and a growing portfolio of first brands like Akind, Dream, Immerse Play and Nails Our Way.

Commenting on the partnership, Bhakti Modi, Co-founder & CEO of Tira, said, “At Reliance Retail, our commitment is to introduce world-class brands and innovative concepts and experiences to the Indian consumer. FACEGYM sits at the unique intersection of beauty, wellness, and fitness, creating a category of its own. This aligns perfectly with the discerning beauty consumer in India who is experience-oriented, and increasingly drawn to science-backed, innovative concepts.”

Angelo Castello, CEO of FACEGYM, commented, “With our current strategic partnerships, we are in a powerful position to turn FACEGYM into one of the only beauty services that exists with this size of global footprint, launching in new markets, and sculpting more people than ever before with our unique approach to facial fitness and skin health."