Amazon responds after CCPA notice on Pakistani flag listings; says third-party sellers responsible

E-commerce giants Amazon India and Flipkart are under fire after listings of Pakistani flags and merchandise surfaced on their platforms, sparking a political and public backlash. While the companies have claimed these products were uploaded by independent sellers, the controversy highlights a deeper issue - how much control do marketplaces really have over what gets sold, especially in an era of automated listings and algorithm-driven commerce.

Responding to regulatory criticism, Amazon India stated that it functions as a marketplace for third-party sellers and that it relies on those sellers to follow Indian laws. “We remove non-compliant listings upon notification from relevant authorities,” the company said, adding that the flagged products are no longer available for sale.

This statement comes after the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued notices to Amazon, Flipkart and several other platforms, warning them against allowing the sale of items bearing Pakistani flag, especially at a time of heightened national tension following Operation Sindoor.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on X, formerly Twitter, had stated, "The CCPA has issued notices to @amazonIN, @Flipkart, @UbuyIndia, @Etsy, The Flag Company and The Flag Corporation over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise. Such insensitivity will not be tolerated. E-commerce platforms are hereby directed to immediately remove all such content and adhere to National laws."