Godfrey Phillips' cigarette and tobacco revenue jumps 38.4% to Rs 6,689 crore in FY25

Godfrey Phillips India registered an increase of 38.4% in revenue from cigarettes, tobacco, and other related products in fiscal year 2025.
The company's consolidated FY25 revenue from cigarettes and tobacco increased to Rs 6689.5 crore from Rs 4831.2 crore in FY24.
Godfrey Phillips' profit also surged to Rs 1072.31 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 884 crore in FY24.
In the quarter 4 ended on March 31, 2025, the company's profit stood at Rs 279.6 crore. In Q4 FY24, the company's profit was Rs 215.12 crore.
Godfrey's total revenue from operations jumped from Rs 1106.6 crore in Q4 FY24 to Rs 1887.7 crore in Q4 FY25.
Overall, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 6767.4 crore in fiscal 2025.
Total consolidated expenses of Godfrey Phillips in fiscal 2025 increased 39.2% to Rs 5730 crore. In FY24, the company reported annual expenses of Rs 4,114 crore.
In Q4, the consolidated expenses of the cigarette maker stood at Rs 1,664 crore.
Godfrey Phillips India is the flagship company of Modi Enterprises. It manufactures cigarette brands like Four Square, Red and White, Cavanders, Tipper, and North Pole.
It also manufactures and distributes the brand Marlboro under a license agreement with Philip Morris.
Godfrey Phillips has also announced a final dividend of 3,000%, translating to Rs 60 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each, for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.