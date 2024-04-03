Asian Paints gets Virat Kohli as brand ambassador for Neo Bharat Latex Paint

Asian Paints has roped in cricketer Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador for its new launch - Neo Bharat Latex Paint, a product with special polymer technology that provides "superior finish, higher coverage, and better washability" the company stated. These “colours of progress”, as is the tag line for Neo Bharat, are an ode to the millions of Indians who are in pursuit of a better life, and Asian Paints aims to partner with them in their journey, highlighted the company.

"Kohli embodies the values and spirit of the brand reflecting Asian Paints' leadership and commitment to excellence and performance, making him the perfect face for both Asian Paints and the innovative Neo Bharat Latex Paint," Asian Paints shared in a statement.

Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Ltd., said, "Our upcoming launch, Neo Bharat Latex Paint, marks one of Asian Paints' biggest moments in history, and having Virat Kohli as the face of this disruptive brand adds to our excitement. Kohli is credited today to transform the game and the Indian team in a way that many have not. His popularity cuts across regions, his persona exudes the confidence of the new India. Kohli’s influence and resonance with the masses perfectly align with this revolutionary product. Neo Bharat is set to not only redefine the paint category but also fuel the industry's growth in India. We welcome Virat Kohli to the Asian Paints family and look forward to this journey together.”

Commenting on his association with Asian Paints, Kohli stated, “Asian Paints for me represents more than a brand and is like cricket; being a part of almost every Indian Home bringing joy and exhilaration to our lives."

The campaign is set to go live across all mediums in the next few weeks.