            
      • Home
      • brand-marketing
      • awl-q1-fy25-result-adani-wilmar-reports-500-yoy-rise-in-net-profit-ebitda-up-by-375-38087

      AWL Q1 FY25 result: Adani Wilmar reports 500% YoY rise in net profit; EBITDA up by 375%

      AWL's revenue climbed to Rs 14,169 crore in Q1 FY2025 from Rs 13,238 crore in Q1 last fiscal year

      By  Storyboard18Jul 29, 2024 3:54 PM
      AWL Q1 FY25 result: Adani Wilmar reports 500% YoY rise in net profit; EBITDA up by 375%
      The shares of AWL were up by 6.04% to Rs 344.80 on Monday.

      Adani Wilmar on Monday reported a 500% YoY rise in net profit at Rs 313 crore in the first quarter of FY25 as compared to Rs 157 crore in the same period last year. The company's EBITDA stood at Rs 619 crore, up by 375% YoY. The FMCG major posted a double-digit YoY growth of 12% and 10% on volume and revenue, respectively in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

      Overall, the FMCG major's revenue climbed to Rs 14,169 crore in Q1 FY2025 from Rs 13,238 crore in Q1 last fiscal year.

      The food and FMCG sales crossed Rs 1,500 crore in the current quarter of FY 25 while edible oil registered a volume growth of 12% YoY.

      In Q1, the edible oil segment revenue grew by 8% YoY to Rs 10,649 crore from Rs 9,845 crore while the Food & FMCG segment's revenue grew by 40% to Rs 1,533 crore from Rs 1,097 crore (Q1 FY24). The industry essentials segment's revenue stayed flat at Rs 1,986 crore compared to the same period last year.

      Besides, the overall company reported a revenue of Rs 14,169 crore in Q1 FY25.

      The shares of AWL were up by 6.04% to Rs 344.80 on Monday.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 29, 2024 3:54 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Arvind's Q1 FY25 result: Net profit drops 40% due to elections, workers' strike in Gandhinagar

      Arvind's Q1 FY25 result: Net profit drops 40% due to elections, workers' strike in Gandhinagar

      Brand Makers

      Marico's ad spend rises by 13% in FY24; Foods, premium personal care brands take lead

      Marico's ad spend rises by 13% in FY24; Foods, premium personal care brands take lead

      Brand Marketing

      Senior spending surge: One-third of online budget on quick commerce

      Senior spending surge: One-third of online budget on quick commerce

      Brand Marketing

      Colgate eyes 100% recyclability of toothpaste portfolio by FY2025

      Colgate eyes 100% recyclability of toothpaste portfolio by FY2025

      Brand Marketing

      Ahead of festive season, Myntra expands 'gifting' category with over 70,000 options

      Ahead of festive season, Myntra expands 'gifting' category with over 70,000 options

      How it Works

      Workplaces are failing to nurture the creativity of their employees: Canva

      Workplaces are failing to nurture the creativity of their employees: Canva

      How it Works

      Unique logo? Ensure legal protection before trouble strikes

      Unique logo? Ensure legal protection before trouble strikes