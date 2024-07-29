AWL Q1 FY25 result: Adani Wilmar reports 500% YoY rise in net profit; EBITDA up by 375%

Adani Wilmar on Monday reported a 500% YoY rise in net profit at Rs 313 crore in the first quarter of FY25 as compared to Rs 157 crore in the same period last year. The company's EBITDA stood at Rs 619 crore, up by 375% YoY. The FMCG major posted a double-digit YoY growth of 12% and 10% on volume and revenue, respectively in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Overall, the FMCG major's revenue climbed to Rs 14,169 crore in Q1 FY2025 from Rs 13,238 crore in Q1 last fiscal year.

The food and FMCG sales crossed Rs 1,500 crore in the current quarter of FY 25 while edible oil registered a volume growth of 12% YoY.

In Q1, the edible oil segment revenue grew by 8% YoY to Rs 10,649 crore from Rs 9,845 crore while the Food & FMCG segment's revenue grew by 40% to Rs 1,533 crore from Rs 1,097 crore (Q1 FY24). The industry essentials segment's revenue stayed flat at Rs 1,986 crore compared to the same period last year.

