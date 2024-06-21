Ayushmann Khurrana returns as brand ambassador for Nexus Select Malls

Nexus Select Malls has named Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassador. Operating 17 malls across the country, Nexus Select Malls on Friday announced the return of Khurrana as its brand ambassador. Speaking on his association with Nexus Select Malls, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “It feels like I am returning home. My collaboration with Nexus Malls is about creating memorable experiences for people. Nexus Select Malls have always been at the forefront of providing top-notch retail and entertainment, and I am excited to be a part of their journey once again.”