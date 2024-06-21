            

      Ayushmann Khurrana returns as brand ambassador for Nexus Select Malls

      Ayushmann Khurrana said, "It feels like I am returning home. My collaboration with Nexus Malls is about creating memorable experiences for people".

      By  Storyboard18Jun 21, 2024 11:05 AM
      Ayushmann Khurrana returns as brand ambassador for Nexus Select Malls
      Ayushmann Khurrana to be the brand ambassador for Nexus Select Malls

      Nexus Select Malls has named Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassador. Operating 17 malls across the country, Nexus Select Malls on Friday announced the return of Khurrana as its brand ambassador. Speaking on his association with Nexus Select Malls, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “It feels like I am returning home. My collaboration with Nexus Malls is about creating memorable experiences for people. Nexus Select Malls have always been at the forefront of providing top-notch retail and entertainment, and I am excited to be a part of their journey once again.”

      Nishank Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Nexus Select Trust said, “We are excited to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana as the face of Nexus Select Malls. His vibrant and relatable persona aligns perfectly with our brand ethos. Together, we look forward to crafting unique and engaging experiences for our patrons, making every visit to Nexus Select Malls a celebration".


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 21, 2024 11:05 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Swiggy launches initiative to tackle staffing challenges in restaurants

      Swiggy launches initiative to tackle staffing challenges in restaurants

      Brand Marketing

      71 percent CEOs say trusted AI is impossible without effective AI governance in organizations: IBM Study

      71 percent CEOs say trusted AI is impossible without effective AI governance in organizations: IBM Study

      Brand Marketing

      Nykaa Fashion’s latest campaign ‘Stay Stylish’ draws inspiration from reverse fangirling

      Nykaa Fashion’s latest campaign ‘Stay Stylish’ draws inspiration from reverse fangirling

      Brand Marketing

      WPP and IBM team up to revolutionize B2B marketing with Generative AI

      WPP and IBM team up to revolutionize B2B marketing with Generative AI

      Brand Marketing

      Blinkit, Zepto are quickly losing consumer trust | Self-declaration certificate = more than 6K entries uploaded

      Blinkit, Zepto are quickly losing consumer trust | Self-declaration certificate = more than 6K entries uploaded

      Brand Marketing

      PVR INOX unveils ‘Fresh Dekho. Bada Dekho’ campaign featuring Kartik Aaryan

      PVR INOX unveils ‘Fresh Dekho. Bada Dekho’ campaign featuring Kartik Aaryan

      Brand Marketing

      Kerala HC stays 5% GST on Malabar Parota: Report

      Kerala HC stays 5% GST on Malabar Parota: Report