Baseline Ventures signs Indian Men’s Hockey Captain, Harmanpreet Singh

      Baseline Ventures will be exclusively representing the Indian men’s Hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh for all his commercial engagements, which will include brand endorsements, sponsorships, digital associations and licensing etc.

      Sep 25, 2024
      Harmanpreet Singh has been part of double Olympic Bronze medal campaigns, winning 2023 Asian Games, Asia Cup, Junior World Cup titles and been adjudged the FIH player of the Year consecutively in 2021 & 2022.

      Baseline Ventures, a sports marketing and talent management company has announced the signing of the Olympic Bronze Medallist, Harmanpreet Singh. Baseline Ventures will be exclusively representing the Indian men’s Hockey team captain Harmanpreet for all his commercial engagements, which will include brand endorsements, sponsorships, digital associations and licensing etc.

      Singh finished the recently concluded Paris Olympics as the highest goal scorer in the Men’s hockey event with 10 goals to his name in only 8 matches. He currently stands with 205 goals to his name in 234 matches that he has represented India so far, something that has been achieved only by two other legendary Indian hockey stars - Major Dhyan Chand and Balbir Singh Sr, stated the company.

      Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Baseline Ventures said, "We are extremely delighted to announce the signing of ‘sarpanch’ Harmanpreet Singh to our list of elite athletes across sports. Harmanpreet has proved himself as an elite level athlete and a strategic leader. He created history as a two-time Olympic medallist, and we are thrilled to work with him to bring to life some amazing campaigns that align with mutual vision.”

      Singh states, “I am super excited to partner with Baseline Ventures and work with this talented team. Baseline Ventures are known to be leaders in the sports marketing space, and I hope to work with them on creating valuable as well as exciting campaigns.”

      By working across a range of sports and athletes, Baseline Ventures continues to build a powerful share of voice for the elite athletes by curating strategic yet meaningful partnerships with the brands to ensure maximum visibility and engagement with the right audiences.


