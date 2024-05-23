Baskin Robbins rolls out its digital campaign, "The Happiest Ice Cream in the World”

Baskin Robbins, India’s ice-cream brand, has announced the launch of its digital campaign, "The Happiest Ice Cream in the World”. Baskin Robbins aims to amplify the joy of indulgence with this new campaign, tapping into the burgeoning trend of snacking. The campaign is a portrayal of its brand ethos of spreading happiness to consumers irrespective of the situations they find themselves in, highlighted the company.

The campaign comprises of a series of four short films that showcase consumers caught in bizarre situations, enjoying their favourite Baskin Robbins. The key takeaway being that through life’s ups and downs and sometimes even chaos, Baskin Robbins enables them to enjoy the moment and provide cheer irrespective of what happens around them, making them truly “the happiest".