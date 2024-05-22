Eyewear brand QUE launches #QUEaaRahaHai with Shikhar Dhawan

QUE, a mass premium eyewear brand, has announced its newest campaign #QUEaaRahaHai with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as its brand ambassador. Dhawan took to his Instagram and announced the launch of QUE's premium range of sunglasses with a video to his millions of followers with #QUEaaRahaHai. Co-founded by Shashank Saurabh, Abhishek Deep, and Kumar Vagish, QUE focuses on providing consumers with a premium range of sunglasses.

Recently, QUE announced a strategic investment from Shikhar Dhawan, who joined the brand as a partner and ambassador.

Speaking about the launch, Shikhar Dhawan expressed his excitement, saying, "Joining hands with QUE feels like hitting a perfect cover drive - smooth, stylish, and impactful. I'm delighted to partner with QUE to bring you a premium range of sunglasses with our campaign #QUEaaRahaHai. As someone who values style and quality, I'm proud to be part of a brand that shares those same values. QUE isn't just about eyewear; it's about making a statement, expressing yourself, and feeling confident. With their commitment to excellence and dedication to offering premium eyewear options, QUE is all set to redefine fashion standards in the eyewear industry."