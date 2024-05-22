            

      Eyewear brand QUE launches #QUEaaRahaHai with Shikhar Dhawan

      Recently, QUE announced a strategic investment from Shikhar Dhawan, who joined the brand as a partner and ambassador.

      By  Storyboard18May 22, 2024 12:54 PM
      Co-founded by Shashank Saurabh, Abhishek Deep, and Kumar Vagish, QUE focuses on providing consumers with a premium range of sunglasses.

      QUE, a mass premium eyewear brand, has announced its newest campaign #QUEaaRahaHai with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as its brand ambassador. Dhawan took to his Instagram and announced the launch of QUE's premium range of sunglasses with a video to his millions of followers with #QUEaaRahaHai. Co-founded by Shashank Saurabh, Abhishek Deep, and Kumar Vagish, QUE focuses on providing consumers with a premium range of sunglasses.

      Speaking about the launch, Shikhar Dhawan expressed his excitement, saying, "Joining hands with QUE feels like hitting a perfect cover drive - smooth, stylish, and impactful. I'm delighted to partner with QUE to bring you a premium range of sunglasses with our campaign #QUEaaRahaHai. As someone who values style and quality, I'm proud to be part of a brand that shares those same values. QUE isn't just about eyewear; it's about making a statement, expressing yourself, and feeling confident. With their commitment to excellence and dedication to offering premium eyewear options, QUE is all set to redefine fashion standards in the eyewear industry."

      Speaking on the launch Shashank Saurabh, Co-Founder of QUE said - "We are immensely proud to introduce QUE to the Indian market. Our journey began with a shared passion and a desire to offer premium eyewear options that blend style with quality. With QUE, we aim to provide sunglasses that elevate one's look but also reflect one's personality. QUE is more than just a brand; it symbolizes style, quality, and diversity. We are committed to offering a curated collection of distinctive designs that cater to the diverse tastes of our customers. Each pair of QUE sunglasses is meticulously crafted to ensure superior quality and comfort,"


      First Published on May 22, 2024 12:54 PM

