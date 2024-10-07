Blinkit introduces GSTIN feature for business purchases

Blinkit, a prominent name in the quick commerce sector, has taken a significant step toward enhancing its offerings for business.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Albinder Dhindsa, Founder of Blinkit, announced the launch of a new feature allowing businesses to add their GSTIN (Goods and Services Tax Identification Number) when making purchases. The new functionality addresses a growing demand among Blinkit's business customers for GST-compliant invoices, which play a crucial role in decision-making, particularly for high-value transactions.

Dhindsa's announcement reflects the company's intent to cater to the needs of its business clientele, many of whom rely on GST-compliant invoices for tax benefits and accounting accuracy. He encouraged users to try out the feature and provide feedback.

The news was met with enthusiastic reactions from users, with one commenting, "Amazing news Albinder. This will benefit customers so much! What do you think about calling it 'Blinkit for Business'?" Another user hailed the feature as a "game changer for businesses."

Dhindsa's move marks a pivotal moment in Blinkit's evolution, further positioning the platform as a key player in the B2B space. Another user enthused, "That's fantastic news! The ability to add GSTIN is a valuable addition, especially for businesses making high-value purchases. It will definitely streamline the invoicing process and make it more convenient for customers to claim tax benefits. I'll give it a try and share my feedback soon. Thanks for prioritizing customer needs!"