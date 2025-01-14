BookmyShow releases security guidelines ahead of Coldplay concert; issues warnings against black marketing

Ahead of Coldplay's concerts scheduled for January 18, 19, and 21 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the ticketing aggregator BookmyShow issued a set of security guidelines on January 12.

Taking to Instagram, BookmyShow stated that it would implement several checks and balances to ensure a comfortable concert experience for attendees who had valid tickets. The post further noted that all attendees must carry a copy of their valid government-issued photo ID, along with a soft copy of the valid government photo ID of the primary transactor.

The post also emphasized that the wristband provided at the venue would serve as the official ticket. Additionally, there would be multiple levels of security checks to detect counterfeit wristbands and deter black marketeers. It read, "Black marketing is strictly prohibited. Anyone found attempting to sell or purchase tickets through such channels or found in possession of counterfeit wristbands, will not only have these confiscated but may also be handed over to the authorities for further action."

According to a media report, 1.3 crore people logged in to BookmyShow's website and app to purchase tickets for the upcoming Coldplay concert in Mumbai, even though only 1.5 lakh tickets were available for sale in September 2024. These tickets reportedly sold out within 30 minutes.

Reseller sites again began to offer tickets at inflated prices, leaving many fans frustrated. BookmyShow's ticket prices ranged from Rs 2,000 to Rs 35,000, but secondary platforms such as Viagogo listed them for as high as Rs 10 lakhs. A Rs 12,500 ticket was priced at Rs 3.36 lakh, and standing tickets originally priced at Rs 6,450 were being sold for up to Rs 50,000, the report added.