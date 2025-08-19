Apparel Group appoints Aditi Chakravarty as Head of Marketing

ADVERTISEMENT
Aditi Chakravarty, who led Moët Hennessy as category marketing manager - single malts, has joined Apparel Group as head of marketing.
In this role, she will be leading the integrated marketing charter for India for 14+ global beauty and lifestyle brands including Aldo, Charles & Keith, Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret, R&B and more across 250+ stores and digital ecosystems.
Chakravarty began her career at DCM Shriram as a key accounts manager - modern trade, and then joined PepsiCo as assistant manager innovation - Frito Lays. Then, she worked at Brandtone, and then joined Unilever where she was elevated to global ABM - Lifebuoy. Then, she was roped in by OmniActive Health Technologies.
At Moët Hennessy, Chakravarty led the luxury portfolio for Glenmorangie and Ardbeg across domestic and travel retail with a precision-crafted brand, business, and communications strategy. She orchestrated high-impact PR, digital, retail programs and partnerships that reset category benchmarks achieving outsized share of voice and growth in a constrained, competitive, and highly regulated dark market.