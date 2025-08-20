Oracle lays off nearly 10% of workforce in India amid global restructuring

ADVERTISEMENT
Oracle has laid off close to 10% of its workforce in India, marking one of its biggest job-cutting rounds in the country, according to an Indian Today report.
The restructuring coincides with Oracle's high-profile developments abroad - including a landmark partnership with OpenAI and recent high-level talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. The timing highlights the dual pressures facing tech majors: consolidating operations in traditional markets while ramping up investments in AI-driven growth.
In a June filing, Oracle noted that it "periodically adjusts its workforce for strategic changes, reorganisations, or performance reasons," acknowledging that such moves could temporarily reduce positivity while employees adapt, the report added.
India has long been a talent hub for Oracle, employing nearly 28,824 employees across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Noida, and Kolkata.
The latest layoffs, estimated to impact close to one in ten staff, are reported to be concentrated in roles spanning software development, cloud services, and customer support, according to Data Centre Dynamics.
Oracle's decision aligns with a broader trend across the technology sector. Microsoft, Google, and Amazon have all announced significant workforce reductions this year, citing cost pressures, reallocation of resources, and increasing capital being funnelled into AI research and infrastructure, the report added.
Meanwhile, Oracle’s collaboration with OpenAI is set to deliver 4.5 gigawatts of additional Stargate data center capacity in the U.S. - an investment positioned to create new jobs, accelerate America’s reindustrialization, and strengthen U.S. AI leadership. The project is viewed as a cornerstone of OpenAI’s vision to scale AI infrastructure and democratize its benefits globally.