Who is Shailesh Jejurikar – P&G’s new Indian-origin global CEO?

ADVERTISEMENT
Come January 1, 2026, Shailesh Jejurikar will step into the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Procter & Gamble (P&G) to lead the global consumer goods giant.
He will succeed current CEO Jon Moeller, continuing a 36-year journey that began with a post-MBA assignment in India, and led to the uppermost echelon of one of the world's most influential companies.
Who is Shailesh Jejurikar?
Currently serving as P&G's Chief Operating Officer, Jejurikar is known for a leadership style rooted in consumer-centricity, operational excellence, and market expansion across geographies.
In his present role, he oversees Enterprise Markets covering Latin America, India, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa - regions central to P&G's future growth. Additionally, he leads the company's key business enablers: IT, Global Business Services, Sales, Market Operations, Purchasing, Manufacturing, an Distribution.
Jejurikar's impact, however, is not confined to spreadsheets or strategy decks. As former CEO of P&G's Fabric & Home Care division - a nearly $30 billion portfolio with brands like Tide, Ariel, Downy, Febreze, and Swiffer - he led category-defining innovation and strong top- and bottom-line growth.
Under his leadership, the division became a blueprint for value creation through R&D, brand-building, and supply chain integration.
A native of Mumbai and an alumnus of IIM Lucknow, Jejurikar joined P&G in 1989 and steadily climbed the ranks, holding diverse roles across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.
His versatility across both developed and developing markets has been instrumental in shaping his approach to growth - anchored in deep consumer understanding and localized execution with global scale.
Between 2016 and 2021, Jejurikar also served as executive sponsor for global sustainability at P&G. He helped embed the company's environmental and social impact goals across business operations, aligning shareholder value with societal good.
Beyond the boardroom, Jejurikar is an active contributor to civic and business institutions.
He serves as Chairman of the Board of The Cincinnati Center City Development Corp (3CDC), is on the boards of OTIS Elevator Co. and The Christ Hospital, and has been a voice in industry bodies such as the American Cleaning Institute.