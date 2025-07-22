FMCG firms cut senior roles by 32%; Total headcount shrinks 9.26% in FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
India's Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector has seen a slowdown in hiring mandates for senior leadership roles over the past year. Instead, the focus has remained on entry-level and highly specialised job roles.
According to Pranay Kale, Chief Revenue & Growth Officer, foundit (a jobs platform), "A 32% dip in demand has been observed for senior and leadership roles such as brand managers, category heads, supply chain leaders, and finance controllers in the sector".
According to the annual reports of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), Dabur Limited, and Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the total employee count shrank by 9.26% (average) in fiscal year 2025 (FY25).
HUL's permanent employees count dropped by 8.46% to 6,604 in FY25, compared to 7,215 in the previous year. Notably, the maker of brands like Dove, Horlicks, and over 15 others recorded a spike in attrition to 19% in FY25, up from 17.4% in FY24.
Dabur, a leading player in ayurvedic products, reduced hiring by 6.12% in FY25. The company onboarded 1,670 employees in fiscal 2025, compared to 1,779 in the previous financial year.
Dabur's share of permanent employees has also declined steadily —from 30.2% in FY23 to 28.5% in FY24 and 27.3% in FY25. GCPL saw a 13.2% drop in total employee count in FY25.
According to Kartik Narayan, CEO-Staffing, TeamLease Services, "FMCG companies are moderating hiring due to economic uncertainty, stagnation in urban demand, and a focus on productivity".
Narayan argued that automation has standardized manpower needs, resulting in more selective hiring focused on key areas such as sales, marketing, rural expansion, and supply chain digitisation. Besides, the consumer goods companies have also prioritised internal hiring as a cost-efficiency measure.
"FMCG majors are possibly filling senior roles internally, with a focus on retention, cost optimisation, and leveraging institutional knowledge," Kale said.
Marico and Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) were outliers in terms of hiring in FY25. TCPL's total employees count has steadily increased year-on-year--3,040 in FY23; 3,488 in FY24, and 4,079 in FY25, respectively. However, the Tata Group firm has been impacted by high voluntary attrition. In FY25, voluntary attrition increased to 26%, up from 18% in FY24.
On the other hand, Marico--the maker of Parachute coconut oil--reported a 4.79% YoY increase in its total headcount, reaching 1,857 in FY25.
According to the job platform foundit, the FMCG sector witnessed a 6% growth in hiring demand over the last six months for entry-level jobs. Around 23% of fresher roles in the sector have focused on e-commerce management, social commerce, data analytics, and digital marketing.
"For niche roles like sustainability experts, consumer insights specialists, and tech-driven supply chain managers, companies are increasingly seeking external talent to bring in fresh perspectives and innovation," Kale said.
An industry expert told Storyboard18 that hiring is expected to gain momentum across major FMCG firms, as company heads express optimism about rising urban consumption, driven by higher disposable income, growing premiumisation, and expanding digital connectivity.