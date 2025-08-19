Deepfake Danger: PIB flags fake videos of FM endorsing fraudulent platforms

ADVERTISEMENT
India’s fight against financial fraud has entered a new and dangerous phase as deepfake videos of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are now being used to promote fake “get-rich-quick” investment platforms.
Several fake clips circulating on Facebook show Sitharaman allegedly endorsing schemes promising extraordinary returns, up to 3x in a day and 100x in a month. One video claims an investment of Rs 22,000 could yield Rs 10 lakh monthly, while another promotes a so-called “QuantumAl” platform, guaranteeing investors Rs 20 lakh a month from just Rs 21,000.
????Chance to earn ₹60,000 in a day & upto ₹10 Lakhs in a month❓????— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 18, 2025
????Too Good to Be True ⁉️Think Again‼️
A video circulating on Facebook claims that the Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman is promoting an investment program promising that an investment of ₹22,000 can help you… pic.twitter.com/FTtbWDmG0L
The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check team has flagged these videos as fake, digitally altered and part of a scam. It categorically stated that neither the Finance Minister nor the Government of India has approved or backed any such program.
The incident highlights a troubling trend as fraudsters are now leveraging AI-powered deepfakes of trusted public figures to amplify the credibility of scams, making it harder for ordinary citizens to spot red flags. Authorities warn that these scams prey on people’s financial anxieties and aspirations by creating an illusion of official endorsement.
As per the reports, the rise of deepfake scams is likely to become a new frontier in cyber fraud, requiring faster detection mechanisms, public awareness campaigns and stricter platform accountability.
