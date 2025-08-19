            
  • Home
  • brand makers
  • Deepfake Danger: PIB flags fake videos of FM endorsing fraudulent platforms

Deepfake Danger: PIB flags fake videos of FM endorsing fraudulent platforms

Deepfake videos falsely show FM Nirmala Sitharaman endorsing investment schemes; PIB Fact Check warns public, confirms scams are digitally manipulated frauds.

By  Storyboard18Aug 19, 2025 4:15 PM
Deepfake Danger: PIB flags fake videos of FM endorsing fraudulent platforms
The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check team has flagged these videos as fake, digitally altered, and part of a scam. (Image: Moneycontrol)

India’s fight against financial fraud has entered a new and dangerous phase as deepfake videos of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are now being used to promote fake “get-rich-quick” investment platforms.

Several fake clips circulating on Facebook show Sitharaman allegedly endorsing schemes promising extraordinary returns, up to 3x in a day and 100x in a month. One video claims an investment of Rs 22,000 could yield Rs 10 lakh monthly, while another promotes a so-called “QuantumAl” platform, guaranteeing investors Rs 20 lakh a month from just Rs 21,000.

The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check team has flagged these videos as fake, digitally altered and part of a scam. It categorically stated that neither the Finance Minister nor the Government of India has approved or backed any such program.

The incident highlights a troubling trend as fraudsters are now leveraging AI-powered deepfakes of trusted public figures to amplify the credibility of scams, making it harder for ordinary citizens to spot red flags. Authorities warn that these scams prey on people’s financial anxieties and aspirations by creating an illusion of official endorsement.

As per the reports, the rise of deepfake scams is likely to become a new frontier in cyber fraud, requiring faster detection mechanisms, public awareness campaigns and stricter platform accountability.


Tags
First Published on Aug 19, 2025 4:27 PM

More from Storyboard18